OWN Renews ‘David Makes Man’

OWN has renewed its drama series David Makes Man for a second season, the network announced Thursday.

The series, executive produced by Tarell Alvin McCraney, Michael B. Jordan, Dee Harris-Lawrence, Mike Kelley, Melissa Loy and Oprah Winfrey, centers on the life decisions of a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects. The series stars Akili McDowell and Phylicia Rashad.

During its first season run, David Makes Man ranked second in its time period across all cable with African-American women and reached over 4.1 million unique viewers on OWN, the network said.

“Tarell McCraney has brought us a gift with this series and masterfully added a beautiful new hue to our palette of dramatic storytelling on OWN,” network president Tina Perry said in a statement. “Viewers and television critics alike have embraced David Makes Man and connected to its powerful message. We are honored to partner with the incredible producers and cast as well as our friends at Warner Horizon Scripted Television on a second season.”

