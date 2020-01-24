OWN Renews ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville;’ ‘Black Love’

‘Ready to Love' and ‘Black Women OWN the Conversation' also renewed for new seasons

OWN has renewed four shows from its original unscripted lineup including freshman series Love & Marriage: Huntsville and veteran series Black Love, the network announced Thursday.

OWN's 'Ready To Love'

Other freshman unscripted series returning for a second season include Black Women OWN the Conversation and Ready to Love, according to the network.

Black Love, which highlight honest, emotional and sometimes awkward love stories from the Black community featuring mostly married celebrity and real-life couples, will return for a fourth season, said OWN.

“We are thrilled to continue building our unscripted slate with the return of these fan favorite series,” said OWN president Tina Perry in a statement. “These shows collectively tell real stories that deeply resonate with our audience, and we are proud to create authentic content that’s relatable to our viewers. We look forward to keep exploring love in African American relationships.”