Oxygen Sets New Shows from Kelly Rippa, BuzzFeed News

Oxygen has teamed with celebrities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos as well as BuzzFeed News for several new original shows, the network said Wednesday.

Injustice with Nancy Grace

The true crime-oriented, female-targeted network has greenlit Exhumed, from Ripa and Consuelos’ Milojo Productions, examines a gripping murder case in which unearthing a victim’s body is the vehicle in solving the twisted crime, according to the network. Also on the slate is The Jane Doe Murders, a special in which renowned crime scene investigator Yolanda McClary examines an active case from Polk County, Oregon.

BuzzFeed News along with Pulse Films will executive produce The Case Died With Her, a special which will follow legal commentator and former prosecutor Loni Coombs as she dives into the case of Emilie Morris, a woman in her 30's who suffered an untimely death just after bringing charges against Jim Wilder for sexually inappropriate behavior when she was a minor.

Oxygen also announced the renewal of Injustice with Nancy Grace for a second season.

RELATED: True Crime is Oxygen’s True North