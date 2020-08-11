Pac-12 Latest Conference to Cancel College Football Season

The Pac-12 Conference Tuesday announced it will postpone all sports competitions, including college football, through the end of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision comes hours after the Big 10 announced its decision to cancel all Fall sports events until at least Spring 2021. The Pac-12 and Big 10 Conferences are part of the Power Five conferences that hold major influence over college sports. It is unclear what the remaining conferences -- Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Big-12, and Southeastern Conference-- will follow the Big 10 and Pac-12 conferences in cancelling all Fall sports.

The Pac-12 conference includes such schools as Arizona, UCLA, USC, and Oregon State.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott in a statement. “Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is.”

