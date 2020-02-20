Pai, FCC Taking Deep Dive Into vRANS

The FCC will hold a forum March 26 on virtualized radio access networks, or vRANs.

Those are the software-based network components that virtualize some functions and which the FCC says says are a "paradigm-shifting approach to [mobile] 5G network deployment" and the accommodation of an internet of things (IOT)-connected world.

“The FCC has taken aggressive action to promote American leadership in 5G—a major priority for the agency and the Administration generally," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in a statement. "One way to advance this priority is through the development and deployment of more secure, cost-effective 5G network components. Virtualized radio access networks could help us do that...We want the United States to lead the way with this innovative approach to mobile network deployment, and I look forward to hosting experts in the field for a productive discussion about the current state of vRAN-related technologies and the path ahead.”

Pai plans to attend the forum, along with "experts who are at the forefront of the development and deployment of interoperable, standards-based, virtualized radio access networks."

Interested parties can attend in person, but also, appropriately, virtually, since the forum will be webcast.