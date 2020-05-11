Pai Press Secretary Exits

Tina Pelkey, press secretary to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, is exiting the commission for what she calls a new opportunity.

Pelkey is headed to Blue Origin, an Aerospace-owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, which is working on getting American-made rockets back to the space station and to the moon.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to work at the FCC and alongside Chairman Pai. What an amazing ride it's been - from fighting robocalls to spurring 5G deployment and everything in between," said Pelkey in an a-mail.

"I've enjoyed working with each and every one of you and hope we can stay in touch moving forward."

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai called her "the best," and an "incredible co-worker.

Pelkey joined the FCC in July 2017, having been a senior VP at Black Rock Group. She was the onetime press secretary to Republican Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.). Before that she was with Weber Shandwick public relations and DCI Group.