Peacock Adds Xbox One to Device Portfolio

Announcement comes day after NBCU touted deal to launch on Apple gadgets starting July 15

New Comcast/NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock will be playable on Xbox One devices when the OTT platform deploys nationally July 15.

The announcement of a deal with Microsoft for inclusion of Peacock on its gaming console comes after NBCU announced an agreement with Apple to include the Peacock app on iPhones, iPads, Apple TV, MacBook Pro and other Apple devices.

Expect more of these device app announcements from NBCU in the coming days—Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google/Android TV and the major device compatibility is still pending.

“We are pleased to make Peacock available to the millions of customers who access content across Xbox platforms,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, president of business development and partnerships for Peacock, in a statement. “With streaming entertainment and gaming reaching all-time highs, Xbox will be a great ongoing partner for Peacock.”

Peacock has already been soft launch on Comcast’s X1and Flex pay TV services. Subscription and free-to-consumer iterations of Peacock will roll out nationally on the open internet starting on July 15.