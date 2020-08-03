Peacock Doesn’t Support External HDMI Connection

Peacock will not allow users of its platform on personal computers or mobile devices to port the video to their TV monitors via HDMI.

NBCU launched the Peacock platform nationally on July 15. Peacock

The restriction represents yet another barrier to living-room viewing for Peacock, which already lacks app support for the two biggest connected TV platforms, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

“HDMI connectivity is not supported at this time,” Twitter handle operators for Peacock told a bereaved user last week. “Users will not be able to view via external monitor connection. They will need to use their PC, mobile or one of our other supported devices directly.”

The Peacock posting directed the user to a link to a web page listing of devices that support the Comcast and NBCUniversal streaming app, which launched nationally July 15.

Peacock is supported by both the Google and Apple software ecosystems. In addition to connected TV devices powered by Google’s Android TV OS, as well as Apple TV gadgets, Peacock can be watched on personal computers via the Google Chrome Browser. MacBook users can watch it in Chrome or Safari. And, of course, users of Apple iOS and Google Android mobile devices can watch Peacock on their gadgets.

But Peacock users can’t hook up these PC and mobile devices to an external monitor via HDMI and watch Peacock. Multichannel News tried using a 2015 MacBook Pro and received the same error message as those legions of users complaining on Reddit did — a screen pops up on the external monitor featuring a sad-eyed kitten indicating “something went wrong.”

Conversely, we hooked up our version 1.0 AirTV device, powered by Android TV and connected via HDMI to the same TCL 55-inch monitor, and were able to watch 30 Rock on Peacock just fine.

Side note: We also tried to get through the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-hosted NASCAR documentary Lost Speedways, but we were very disappointed with this Peacock original. Very little meat to this sandwich — just Earnhardt Jr. walking around an abandoned racetrack. Hoping for better things from another Peacock original, Brave New World.