Peacock Gets Sony PlayStation 4 Support Starting July 20

Bereft of distribution on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, Comcast and NBCU streaming service will at least have carriage on top gaming consoles

Comcast and NBCUniversal have reached an agreement with Sony for app support for new streaming service Peacock on the electronics giant’s PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro video game consoles.

The PlayStation app will be available starting July 20 and will support all three iterations of Peacock: the free tier, as well as the $4.99-a-month premium tier with ads and the $9.99-a-month premium tier with no ads.

Peacock launches nationally Wednesday. The premium version has already been provided free to Comcast X1 and Xfinity Flex cable subscribers since mid-April.

On Wednesday, Google devices, including Android TV, Android mobile and Chromecast gadgets, will have access to the Peacock app, as will Apple iOS, Apple TV and Mac products. PlayStation 4 competitor Microsoft Xbox One will support the service, as will Vizio and LG smart TVs.

Cox Communication’s Contour platform, which is based on Comcast X1 technology, also has Peacock app integration.

Less than 24 hours away from the national rollout on the open internet, Peacock hasn’t reached agreement with the Nos. 1 and 2 connected TV device ecosystems, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

An unnamed media industry source told Variety that the two OTT platform companies are seeking “egregious” terms in negotiations with not only Comcast-NBCU, but also AT&T-WarnerMedia, which still don’t have Roku or Fire TV support after launching HBO Max back on May 27.

Responding, an “insider” for one of the OTT companies said they’re simply looking for a “reasonable share” of the value they create for their content partners.

“Amazon and Roku are beginning to play hardball with a lot of these services,” Parks Associates analyst Kristen Hanich told Variety. “They’re a lot more powerful than they were three years ago.

“As we bring Peacock to our fans wherever they consume media, device partners like PlayStation are invaluable in giving people even more places to watch the programming they’ve come to enjoy,” said NBCUniversal content distribution chairman Matt Bond. “We look forward to Peacock being at the forefront of the PlayStation experience.”