Peacock Set for Flight

Roku and Amazon support didn’t make to the gate on time; neither did the Summer Olympics; but Comcast and NBCU’s big new SVOD launches nationally Wednesday, anyway

On Wednesday, Comcast/NBCUniversal will become the latest media-tech company to try to launch a major new streaming service into a profoundly disrupted pandemic market.

Very much like AT&T/WarnerMedia, which hoisted HBO Max back on May 27, Peacock will launch nationally at a time when streaming video usage is really high, but the ability to produce original content is limited. Also like HBO Max, Peacock will debut without app support on the two most popular connected TV platforms, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. (No deals had been announced by press time.)

Peacock will be sold in two main iterations: a limited free-to-consumer tier with 13,000 hours of shows, and a $4.99-a-month subscription tier that touts 20,000 hours of programming. There’s also a $9.99-a-month paid plan for those who don’t want any ads at all.

The paid premium version of the service has been available at no extra charge since mid-April on Comcast’s X1 and Xfinity Flex video services. But the national rollout will make the service available to everyone over the open internet to anyone with a broadband connection and the right device.

Starting Wednesday, the service will be available on Google gadgets—Android mobile devices; Android TV-powered smart TVs, set-tops, dongles and streaming sticks; Chromecast dongles and streaming sticks; and Chromebook computers. Apple’s iPhone, iPads and Apple TVs will also support Peacock, as will Microsoft’s Xbox One gaming consoles, and Vizio and LG smart TVs.

Peacock just announced app support on PlayStation 4 gaming consoles, starting July 20.

And in addition to Comcast X1 and Flex video systems, Cox Communications's licensed version of X1, Contour, will also support native integration of Peacock.

Comcast has pledged to spend $2 billion through 2021 getting Peacock off the ground. And its stated subscriber goal is to have 30 million - 35 million regular users by 2024.

Like other streaming services, Comcast has had to curtail its original content ambitions for Peacock’s launch amid productions shutdowns.

Anticipated new shows, including a Friends reunion special, were pushed back amid the pandemic. But Peacock is promoting 10 original shows, including a new adaptation of Aldous Huxley's seminal dystopian novel classic, Brave New World, a reboot of the popular SyFy series Psych, and a docu-series hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. visiting the ancient ruins of old NASCAR tracks.

Peacock has also figured out a way to make sports happen, turning to the UK, where the pandemic is under control and Premier League soccer looks poised to move forward with its 2020-21 season starting in September.

With Premier League rights locked up through Comcast’s Sky unit, Peacock will have exclusive U.S. streaming rights to more than 175 matches.

In fact, the fun will start on Wednesday, when Peacock will stream four Premier matches to both its free and paid tiers: Manchester City v. Bournemouth; Burnley v. Wolverhampton; Newcastle v. Tottenham; and Arsenal v. Liverpool.