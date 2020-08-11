Peacock Orders ‘MacGruber’ Series, Tina Fey Comedy

Streaming platform Peacock has ordered a MacGruber series, a Tina Fey comedy and a Larry Wilmore late-night program. Peacock has greenlit the comedy series MacGruber, which is based on a Saturday Night Live sketch and 2010 movie. Will Forte plays MacGruber, as he did on SNL and in the movie. The initial concept was a spoof on MacGyver.

Peacock is on board for eight episodes. The series sees MacGruber, who Peacock calls “America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot,” released from prison and focused on taking down a mysterious villain, Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth.

MacGruber is from Universal Television. Forte is an executive producer along with John Solomon, Jorma Taccone, Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David.

NBCUniversal’s Peacock shared programming plans at its virtual TCA event.

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock are behind the series Girls5eva, with Sara Bareilles in the cast. “When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot,” said Peacock. “They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?”

"It is a pinch-me moment to get to cross paths creatively with women like Meredith Scardino and Tina Fey, who I have been a fan of forever,” said Bareilles. “I am a longtime admirer of so many of the characters they have brought to life in other projects, and I am already in love with the women at the center of Girls5eva. I am so excited to help bring to life what I know will be a smart, creative, hilarious show with a lot of heart."

Scardino, Fey, Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner, Eric Gurian are executive producers. Girls5eva is produced by Universal Television.

Also in the works is comedy Rutherford Falls, which comes from Michael Schur, Ed Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas. The show is about a small town in upstate New York and the Native-American reservation it borders, and what happens when town namesake Nathan Rutherford (Helms) fights the moving of a historical statue.

Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan are in the cast.

Schur, Lems and Ornelas executive produce along with Mike Falbo, David Miner and Morgan Sackett. Rutherford Falls is produced by Universal Television, in association with Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Pacific Electric Picture Company.

Peacock will also air a weekly late-night block with shows anchored by Amber Ruffin and Larry Wilmore. The Amber Ruffin Show will showcase Ruffin’s “signature smart and silly take on the week's news,” said Peacock.

Ruffin is a writer and performer on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“Having a late-night show on Peacock is so exciting!” said Ruffin. “We can't wait to write sketches, songs and jokes about this terrible time we call now!”

Peacock has ordered nine episodes. The half-hour show is set to launch in September.

Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television.

The untitled Larry Wilmore show will see Wilmore “have real discussions with high-profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics and entertainment,” said Peacock, which ordered 11 episodes.

The show will launch in September.

“I'm honored to have the chance to not only be back on television but to partner with the great team at Peacock,” said Wilmore. “Apparently there's a lot going on in the world right now and a big election happening soon, so I'm happy to have a place in the conversation.”

Wilmore, Jo Miller, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, David Miner and Michael Rotenberg are executive producers. The series is produced by Jax Media and Universal Television.

NBCUniversal launched Peacock in July.