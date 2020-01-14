Pelosi Signals Next Act in Impeachment Drama

Media outlets can start planning their strategies for covering the next phase of the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The House plans to vote Wednesday (Jan. 15) on transmitting the two articles of impeachment--abuse of power and obstruction of Congress--to the Senate, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday.

The articles have been withheld for several weeks, but there was growing pressure from Hill Democrats to send them to the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday in a press conference that if the articles were transmitted, some preliminary work could be done this week, including possibly Chief Justice John Roberts swearing in members of the Senate, and the Senate trial could then start next Tuesday (Jan. 21), with Roberts presiding. McConnell said that would likely be the case.

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), speaking at the same press conference, said that impeachment was a partisan exercise in overturning an election.

Many news outlets scrapped regular programming to cover the House impeachment hearings and debate over the articles ultimately approved. The Senate trial will likely draw similar attention.