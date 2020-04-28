Pew: Most Expect COVID-19 Will Disrupt Election

Majority also favor voting by mail option, but parties are divided on both

Two thirds of respondents to a Pew Research Center survey said they expect that virus will impair their ability to vote in the presidential election.

The survey was conducted April 7-12 among 4,917 U.S. adults participating in Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel.

The survey found that 67% of Americans--80% of Democrats, but only half of Republicans--said it was either somewhat or very likely that COVID-19 would significantly disrupt the ability to vote for President.

Not surprisingly, the survey also found a majority would favor the option of voting by mail, though again the breakdown diverged markedly by party--87% of Democrats favor that option, but only 49% of Republicans.

The margin of error for the study is plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.