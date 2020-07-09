Pew: Younger Demo Has Lower Opinion of Media Coverage

According to a new survey, young people are not overly impressed with media coverage of either the racial justice protests or the pandemic.

Less than half of the 18-29's surveyed for a new Pew Research Survey (43%) say the media have done very or even somewhat well at covering the protests over the death of George Floyd.

Those numbers go up for the 30-49 cohort, 56% of which said they have done very or somewhat well.

The media get higher marks for pandemic coverage. A solid majority of all respondents (71%) say journalists have done very or somewhat well covering COVID-19. The 18-29 demo gives them the lowest marks at 63%. That may be because 61% of those 18-29s also say that the media hardly ever or only sometimes get their facts right about the coronavirus.

Pew surveyed 9,654 U.S. adults June 4 to 10, 2020, all part of Pew's online American Trends Panel (ATP). Pew said the survey is weighted to accurately reflect gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and more.