Pluto TV Adds Channels, Restructures Lineup

ViacomCBS’s Pluto TV said it has added a dozen new channels and reconfigured its streaming lineup to make it easier for viewers to find what they want to watch.

The new channels included Three’s Company, Johnny Carson TV, Dabl, The Rifleman, Demand Africa, Western TV, Classic TV Comedy, Classic TV Drama, Pluto TV Love Stories, Pluto TV Suspense and Pluto TV Fantastic.

Pluto TV’s channels have been re-ordered based on audience behavior data and grouped in to 15 categories, including movies, entertainment, news + opinion, reality, crime, comedy, classic TV, home + DIY, explore, sports, gaming + anime, music, Latino and kids.

Related: Pluto TV Gets Carried on LG Smart TV Sets

Some programming is also being moved to a new channel to make it easier to find. For example, programs on Pluto TV’s old Classic TV channel are moving to either the new classic TV comedy channel or the classic TV drama channel, while shows that were on the Criss Angel Mindfreak channel move to Pluto TV reality.

Pluto also said it was adding new programming from CBS including JAG, America’s Next Top Model, Everybody Hates Chris and Moesha.