Premier League Soccer Back June 17

NBC Sports, Telemundo show the best of English football live

England’s Premier League soccer action resumes June 17. Aston Villa plays Sheffield United that day, and Manchester City battles Arsenal.

NBC Sports Network has Premier League Live at noon ET on June 17, hosted by Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle and Robbie Musto. It will be the first in-studio show since March from NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.

The Premier League suspended its matches in mid March due to the pandemic.

NBC Sports Network has Aston Villa and Sheffield United at 1 p.m. ET June 17, then Manchester City versus Arsenal at 3:15 p.m. Telemundo has Aston Villa-Sheffield on the Telemundo Deportes app, and Manchester City-Arsenal on Universo and the Deportes app.

June 19, it’s Premier League Live at noon on NBCSN, then Norwich City versus Southampton at 1 p.m. ET. At 3:15 that day, NBCSN and Universo have Tottenham against Manchester City.

June 20, it’s Watford against Leicester City at 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN, and Brighton against Arsenal at 10 a.m. on NBCSN and Universo. After Premier League Live on NBC at noon, West Ham and Wolverhampton face off at 12:30 on NBC and Telemundo.

At 2:45 on June 20, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace air on Peacock and NBC Sports Gold.

June 21, it’s Newcastle against Sheffield United at 9 a.m. on NBCSN, then Aston Villa versus Chelsea at 11:15 a.m. on NBCSN and Telemundo. American Christian Pulisic plays for Chelsea.

NBC airs Premier League Live at 1:30 June 21, then NBC and Telemundo have Everton versus Liverpool at 2 p.m. for bragging rights in the city of Liverpool.

Liverpool is a beast this season, its record standing at 27-1-1.

Manchester City and Burnley face off June 22 at 3 p.m. on NBCSN and Universo.