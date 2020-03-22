Sen. Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Says he has no knowledge of contact with infected person

Sen. Rand Paul

Senator, physician and former presidential candidate Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has become the first member of that body to test positive for the coronavirus.

The senator tweeted the news, saying hw as not aware of having come into contact with anyone with the disease. It is believed that those without symptoms can still transmit the disease.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) was the first member of Congress to announce they had tested positive for the disease March 18 (https://www.multichannel.com/news/first-legislator-tests-positive-for-coronavirus).