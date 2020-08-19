Ratings Down for Virtual Democratic Convention

The first day of the Democrats’ virtual National Convention on Monday drew 19.7 million viewers, down from nearly 26 million four years ago, according to Nielsen.

Nielsen counted people watching 10 networks, which covered the convention speeches by former First Lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders from about 10 p.m. until 11:15 p.m. ET

The Democrats drew a household rating of 12.7, down from 16.6 in 2016.

Among people 18-34, the rating was a 1.6, down from 3.5. In the 35-54 age range, the rating was 5.0, down from 8.8 and people 55 plus generated a 15.1 rating, down from 17.9.

Nielsen included 2020 viewing from ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, CNN, CNNe, Fox Business Network, Fox News Channel, MSNBC and Newsy. Newsy and PBS weren’t included a year ago.