RavenPack Launches Free COVID-19 Global Media Tracking App

Financial data analytics company RavenPack has launched an app compiling the latest news stories and data on the COVID-19 pandemic from media outlets worldwide.

That includes charts on the number of news sources covering the virus--81.79% at press time and a running ticker of links to stories about the virus, including reporting on the level of panic and/or societal distancing, from news outlets as varied as the Japan Times and WDSU TV New Orleans.

The free app is meant to track coronavirus news and its impact on the economy and the public with an eye toward its target market of finance professionals, given that "changes in news flow often correlate with shifts in broader market trends."