Rep. Working on Bill Protecting Journalists from Indictment

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said he is working on legislation to protect reporters from prosecution.

That came in a tweet Tuesday (Jan. 21).

According to Khanna's office, the bill would amend the Espionage Act to prevent it from being used to indict journalists. It was prompted by the indictment of Wiki-leaker Julianne Assange, who was charged under the Espionage Act.

"The Trump administration charging Assange opened up a chilling effect on journalism," Khanna told CBS News.