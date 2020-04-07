Report: Grisham Out, McEnany in as White House Press Secretary

Incoming White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has replaced White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham with Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany, according to CNN, which said Grisham will be chief of staff for First Lady Melania Trump.

McEnany (l) with Fox's Trish Regan

McEnany is a former commentator for Fox Business and co-hosted CNN's The Point.

Grisham had never actually held a press conference, instead issuing statements defending the President. March 11 marked the one-year anniversary of the White House moratorium on daily briefings, or what Reporters without Borders dubbed a "strategic press restriction."

Grisham had replaced Sarah Sanders, who exited in June 2019, several months after the ban was imposed.

“Donald Trump is replacing a White House press secretary who did little more than appear on Fox News and other right-wing media outlets, with a person who is best known for her sycophantic pro-Trump media appearances," said Lis Power, director of media intelligence for Media Matters for America.