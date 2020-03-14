Reports: Szóka Out at TechFreedom

Berin Szóka, president of nonprofit technology think tank TechFreedom, has resigned according to Politico.

Szóka with FCC Chairman Ajit Pai

That came after Szóka reportedly tweeted that for President Trump to die of the coronavirus would be "poetic justice." Trump has so far declined to be tested after being in proximity to someone with the disease and has been criticized for initially downplaying the virus' impact.

The offending tweet did not remain on his account, but Szóka did tweet that he could be "needlessly provocative, blunt or impolite," calling it a personal flaw he needed to work on. That was followed by the tweet below.

Szóka is familiar inside the Beltway as a strong Big Tech defender, including testifying at Hill hearings on the value of Sec. 230 liability protections for edge providers, an issue much in the news of late.