Reports: The-Donald Subreddit Shuttered

According to various reports (and Reddit posts), Reddit has dropped its The_Donald subreddit of Trump fans over "hate speech" and harassment.

Ironically, the President has been calling on Web sites to take more responsibility for moderating their content, but his goal has been to cut down on the censorship of conservative speech.

The move follows Facebook's decision to start removing or labeling content related to the upcoming election or that incites violence, which in turn follows Twitter's labeling of tweets by President Trump as inciting violence and not relaying accurate information about elections.

That drew strong pushback from the President and was seen as, in part, a spur to his Executive Order seeking the help of Congress or the FCC or both to regulate social media content and alter or eliminate web sites' Sec. 230 immunity from civil liability over how they moderate third-party content posted on their sites. That allows them to remove most content, or leave it up, without fear of being sued.

Reddit reserves the right to ban communities, but it is a last resort, literally, on its enforcement policy. As to hate speech: "Communities and users that incite violence or that promote hate based on identity or vulnerability will be banned," it said.