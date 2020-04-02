Responding to White House Call, CTA Launches Telehealth Tech Portal

The Consumer Technology Association 9CTA) and the American Telemedicine Association (AMA) have joined to launch TechHealthDirectory.com, a directory of digital health technologies.

The site provides a database of telehealth tech that doctors and patients can search for access to medical devices, remote monitoring services, mental health services, and more.

CTA and ATA called the site: "[our] response to an urgent federal government request amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic."

That request came from the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios, who last month asked tech companies to "create a resource identifying digital health products, tools, and services to assist the health care industry..."

“The Trump Administration recognizes the power of telemedicine and digital health solutions in keeping Americans healthy and safe during this unprecedented time, making it a priority to expand access for patients and doctors alike," said Kratsios of the new portal. "We thank our Nation’s technology leaders for continued action as part of this truly whole-of-America response to the pandemic.”

“Our industry improves lives and uses innovation to help during times of crisis – and we are now rising to the challenge,” said CTA President Gary Shapiro. “This website will help the health care industry find telehealth solutions and address medical conditions. Our industry is proud to volunteer our time and expertise to offer help during a critical time of need. While much is still uncertain about the outbreak of COVID-19, there have never been more innovative tech solutions available to us all.”

Elsewhere, Congress earmarked $300 for FCC telehealth programs in the CARES Act COVID-19 aid package and the Department of Health and Human Services as expanded Medicare coverage for telehealth and is waiving potential HIPAA penalties for "good faith use of telehealth during the emergency."