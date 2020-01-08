Ryvicker Named Comcast SVP Investor Relations

Long-time media analyst Marci Ryvicker has been named SVP of Investor Relations at Comcast, replacing Jason Armstrong, who was promoted to Group Chief Financial Officer at the company’s British satellite unit, Sky.

Ryvicker will report to Comcast CFO Michael Cavanagh.

“Marci has tremendous expertise in the media, technology, cable, and broadcast industries, and is one of the most well-known and highly-respected analysts on Wall Street,” Cavanagh said in a press release. “I look forward to her bringing her leadership and talents to our strong investor relations and finance teams, which do a terrific job communicating our company strategy to the analyst and shareholder communities.”

Ryvicker, who will assume her new position in mid-January, was most recently managing director at Wolfe Research. She has previously spent 16 years as the senior equity analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, where during her tenure she was ranked as the top research analyst in its internal client and sales polls between 2012-2018. Ryvicker began her career as a certified public accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLC.