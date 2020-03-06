Sanders Set for Second Fox News Town Hall

Will come on eve of Michigan primary in Detroit

Fox News has lined up a Town Hall with Democratic presidential candidate. That announcement comes the day after Fox hosted a town hall with the man Sanders hopes to unseat, President Trump.

The Sanders town hall will be Monday, March 9, in Michigan in advance of the state's primary March 10.

The town hall will be hosted by Bret Baier (Special Report) and Martha MacCallum (The Story), who moderated the Trump town hall and previously moderated town halls with former candidates Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

It will be the eleventh town hall Fox has hosted with Democratic presidential candidates and the second with Sanders, whose April 2019 appearance was the most-watched Fox News town hall of this election cycle with about 2.6 million viewers, according to the network.