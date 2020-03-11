Sanders Still in Presidential Race

Sen. Bernie Sanders said Donald Trump is a racist, sexist, homophobe, xenophobe and a religious biggest and must be defeated, and he is still the person do do it, something he hopes to show in the upcoming televised debate with Joe Biden.

Sanders held a press conference (streamed on his Facebook page), following his disappointing showing in Tuesday's primaries (March 10), to say the majority of the American people supported his progressive agenda and he was still planning to advance it on the campaign trail.

Sanders said his campaign was not only still winning the ideological debate, but the generational debate. He pointed out that his opponent, Joe Biden, while doing well with people over 65, his campaign continued to win the vast majority of the votes of younger people, and not just in their 20's, but 30's and 40's.

Given that, he said to the Democratic establishment, to win in the future it needed to attract the voters who would build that future.

He also said he was losing the debate over electability to Biden--Sanders strongly disagrees that he is less electable- and said he was looking forward to participating in the debate with Biden Sunday (March 15).

Sanders said that one-on-one debate would help determine whether he or Biden were in the best position to unseat Trump, as well as advance policies Sanders says are necessary to the sustainability of Democracy and the planet.