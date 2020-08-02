‘Schitt's Creek,' ‘Pose’ Top GLAAD Media Awards Winners

Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek and FX’s Pose were the big winners among television programs during the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony.

Schitt's Creek

Schitt’s Creek took home the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy, while FX’s Pose was the top choice in the Outstanding Drama Series category during the July 30 virtual ceremony of the awards, which honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

“During this era of political and cultural division, LGBTQ images in media are crucial in accelerating acceptance for the LGBTQ community and countering the dangerous rise in anti-LGBTQ rhetoric,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a prepared statement. “This year’s award recipients, including Pose and Schitt’s Creek, continue to bring necessary mainstream visibility to diverse voices within the LGBTQ community, ultimately raising the bar for LGBTQ inclusion and representation in media.”

Cable network Logo on Aug. 3 will air a taped version of the GLAAD Media Awards.

Below are 31st annual GLAAD Awards winners in the television category:

Outstanding Drama Series: Pose (FX)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character): "Two Doors Down" Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie: Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)

Outstanding Limited Series: Tales of the City (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary: State of Pride (YouTube Originals)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming [TIE]: The Bravest Knight (Hulu) and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Outstanding Reality Program: Are You the One? (MTV)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: “Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She's An Onion With All Sorts of Layers” The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine: “Am I Next? Trans and Targeted” Nightline (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “One-on-One with Mayor Pete Buttigieg” The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

Special Recognition: Special (Netflix)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism – Newsmagazine [TIE]: “Después de Stonewall” (CNN en Español) and “Orgullo” Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Interview: “Cómo y Cuándo Salir del Clóset” Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism Segment: “Amor Sin Condición” Noticiero Univision 33 (Univision)