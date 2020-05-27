SCTE Cancels Cable-Tec Expo 2020

SCTE/ISBE has canceled plans to move forward with the annual Cable-Tec Expo trade show in Denver in October.

According to a Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers statement released Wednesday, the decision was made after Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued an executive order this week extending through the remainder of 2020 the designation of the conference’s host venue, the Colorado Convention Center, as a temporary medical facility amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are deeply disappointed Cable-Tec Expo 2020 cannot proceed in Denver as planned,” said SCTE/ISBE in a statement. “SCTE/ISBE’s senior leadership team is assessing the situation and giving careful consideration to alternative arrangements. Rest assured, SCTE/ISBE remains committed to supporting our members as the industry and the world grapples with COVID-19 and will honor all eligible requests for refunds.”

SCTE and its sibling organization, the International Society of Broadband Engineers, said on April 24 they were cautiously moving forward with plans to conduct this year’s event, which had been slated for Oct. 13-16.

The group didn’t specify what kinds of alternative plans are being considered.

“We are encouraged by the unyielding support we have received despite this year’s uncertainty, proving Cable-Tec Expo remains as relevant today as ever before. This is evidenced, in part, by a record-matching response to our recent Call for Papers,” the statement added. “We will share additional information as our path forward solidifies in the days and weeks ahead. In the meantime, thank you for your patience and we hope you remain safe.”