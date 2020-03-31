SCTE/ICBE Broadens Standards Scope with 7 New Working Groups

Broadening its scope into the emerging technology areas being tapped into by its core cable constituencies’ ever-more-sprawling broadband networks, SCTE/ISBE announced today the formation of seven new standards bodies.

The groups fall under the heading of what SCTE/ISBE calls its “Explorer Initiative,” which has a mission to form “a safer, more connected society.” Groups will include the following:

> Telehealth and Aging in Place

> Telemedicine

> Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

> Smart Cities

> Autonomous Transport

> Extended Spectrum (Up to 3.0 GHz)

> Human Factors Affecting Network Reliability

> Members of each working group will collaborate with subject matter experts from across industries to develop standards and best practices that will capitalize on the capabilities of cable’s next-generation HFC broadband networks.

As these networks push toward the cable industry’ “10G” speed goals, “it will create opportunities for the advancement of emerging and yet-to-be-imagined technologies, many of which will better prepare societies for health crises and natural disasters,” SCTE/ISBE notes in its statement. “The current COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on the value of telemedicine, aging in place, telehealth and smart cities. This initiative will help to drive those capabilities forward, better preparing societies for situations like the one currently facing countries across the globe.”

>

Members of the SCTE/ISBE Explorer working groups will establish or update standards and operational practices; share insights fostered within their organizations, including operational feedback from their lab and field trials; and create reference libraries with related solutions and innovations.

“Cable’s critical role at the nexus of the telecommunications and technology industries will only become more prominent as the industry ramps toward services powered by 10G,” said Chris Bastian, senior VP and CTIO for SCTE/ISBE. “By partnering with visionary companies, SCTE•ISBE can create standards, operational practices and training that will enable stakeholders to shorten time to market for new services.”