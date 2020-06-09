SCTE Sets Virtual Cable-Tec Expo

Comcast, Charter and Cox will sponsor the event, which will be free to attendees

SCTE/ISBE has quickly pivoted its annual Cable-Tec Expo conference to a digital event, unfurling October 12-16.

Comcast, Charter Communications, Cox Communications and the SCTE Foundation will serve as presenting sponsors for the event, which will be free to all attendees.

Late last month, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers announced the cancellation of their physical event, with Denver’s Colorado Convention Center configured as temporary hospital space for a potential COVID-19 spike through the remainder of 2020.

What SCTE/ISBE calls “the educational heart of the show,” the Fall Technical Forum, will draw on a record 267 abstracts, exploring artificial intelligence, operational transformation, advancements to cable’s 10G platform, lessons learned from COVID-19, and more.

In addition to the Fall Technical Forum, Expo 2020 will feature a general session, future-focused presentations in the Imagine Zone, an interactive exhibitor gallery, and the annual SCTE/ISBE awards celebration. Expo 2020 is co-chaired by Ed Marchetti, senior VP of operations for Comcast, and Tom Monaghan, senior VP of field operations for Charter Communications.

“Cable-Tec Expo plays a vital role for the industry We’re looking forward to expanding its reach in 2020 with a fully immersive, interactive virtual format,” said Tony Werner, president of Technology, Product, Xperience at Comcast Cable. “Cable-Tec Expo gives professionals in our industry a platform to share their insights, learn from one another and allied industries, and shape the future in an increasingly connected world. We’re confident this year will be no exception.”

Added Tom Adams, executive VP of field operations for Charter and chair of the SCTE/ISBE Board of Directors: “The move to a virtual event is a tangible demonstration of the power of connectivity. Though there is undeniable value in meeting face-to-face, the increasingly global nature of our industry and the day-to-day demands placed on cable operators have made it difficult for some to attend in previous years. The cable industry is built on a culture of resiliency and innovation. A virtual Cable-Tec Expo will not only allow us to come together despite current global circumstances, it will also enable more of our colleagues to participate.”