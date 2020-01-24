Season 12 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ on VH1 Feb. 28

Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race starts on VH1 Feb. 28. Thirteen “fabulous queens,” in VH1’s words, compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and $100,000.

After-show RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked follows each week.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' VH1

“With each new generation of queens, the RuPaul’s Drag Race revolution continues to drive culture,” said executive producer and host RuPaul. “And as more and more new viewers discover the show, the phenomenon continues to open hearts and minds with love, laughter and a whole lotta sass.”

The 13 queens are Aiden Zhane of Georgia, Brita of New York, Crystal Methyd of Springfield, MO, Dahlia Sin of Los Angeles, Gigi Goode of Los Angeles, Heidi N Closet of Ramseur, NC, Jackie Cox of New York, Jaida Essence Hall of Milwaukee, Jan of New York, Nicky Doll of New York, Rock M. Sakura from San Francisco, Sherry Pie of New York and Widow Von’Du of Kansas City.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has consecutive Emmy wins for outstanding competition program.

RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles the executive producers. Tim Palazzola exec produces for VH1.