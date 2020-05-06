Sen. Kennedy to FCC: Make Satellite Operators Buy American

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) is asking the FCC to hold foreign satellite operators to what Kennedy says was their pledge to buy American, which he says appears to be slipping.

In a letter to FCC chairman Ajit Pai, Kennedy said that funds from the C-Band auction going to compensate satellite operators for their move out of the free-up spectrum should go to support U.S. manufacturers.

The FCC voted March 3 to allow 280 MHz of spectrum to be auctioned for 5G, and satellite operators and others to be compensated for the move out

“Given that U.S. taxpayers are effectively footing the bill for these assets—assets that are already owned by the taxpayer—it makes good sense to require an investment in the American industrial base. In order to ensure that these funds are used most effectively in supporting U.S. economic growth and a continuity of service—especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic—I urge the FCC to institute a ‘Buy American’ request to all satellite operators,” he wrote.

He said foreign satellite operators initially promised to purchase satellites from American manufacturers as they moved to new spectrum, but said they are "now planning to invest in launch vehicles, ground equipment and satellites produced by foreign manufacturers."

Kennedy wants the FCC to step in to insure they buy American.

Kennedy has long been critical of payments to those foreign satellite operators out of the proceeds from the auction of C-Band satellite spectrum for 5G, money he would have preferred going to the U.S. treasury.

An FCC spokesperson had on comment on whether foreign satellite operators had made that pledge or if the FCC would hold them to it if they did, adding: "[W]hen we receive the letter, we will review."