Senate Commerce Schedules Spectrum Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee's Communications Subcommittee has scheduled a hearing on "The State of U.S. Spectrum Policy."

The hearing will be July 23 at 10 a.m. and look at "the Federal Communications Commission’s and National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s role in spectrum management and policymaking."

While that may sound dry, the two agencies have been feuding over freeing up government spectrum bands for 5G, including in the FCC's Ligado decision and the opening up of the 5.9 GHz and 24 GHz bands.

Witnesses for the hearing will be Tom Power, SVP and general counsel, CTIA—The Wireless Association; Mr. Mark Gibson, director of business development, CommScope; Dr. Roslyn Layton, visiting researcher, Aalborg University; and Michael Calabrese, director, Wireless Future Project, Open Technology Institute at New America.