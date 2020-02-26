Senate Slates Hearing on Suspect 5G Tech

The Senate Commerce Committee wil hold a hearing next week on "5G Supply Chain Security: Threats and Solutions."

The committee will look at the integrity of that supply chain and the federal government's role in mitigating risks to telecommunications equipment in the transition to a 5G, IoT world.

The federal government has already taken a number of steps, including 1) the Commerce

Department decision to put Chinese telecoms (and 5G equipment supplier) ZTE and Huawei on a list of suspect companies that the U.S. should not be dealing with; 2) the FCC's decision to tentatively disallow the use of broadband subsidy funds for purchase of ZTE, Huawei equipment, and potentially from others identified as national security risks; and 3) legislation that prevents the use of government contract money for suspect tech.

Witnesses for the March 4 hearing, subject to change, are: Steven Berry, Competitive Carriers Association; Jason Boswell, Ericsson; Rick Corker, Nokia; and Dr. James Lewis, Center for Strategic and International Studies.