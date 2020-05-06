Senate to Vet Kavanaugh Successor on D.C. Appeals Court

The Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday (May 6) will vet the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's vacant seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

That is the court of principal jurisdiction for challenges to FCC decisions, and is the court that heard multiple network neutrality rule decision challenges.

The President's pick for the seat is conservative Justin R. Walker, a former clerk for Kavanaugh when he was on the D.C. court and a former intern for Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Walker is currently a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Before that, he was a professor at the Brandeis School of Law (University of Louisville). He graduated from Duke University and Harvard Law School.