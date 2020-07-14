SES Launching COVID-19 TV Channel

It was probably only a matter of time, but a COVID-19 TV channel is launching.

Global satellite operator SES teamed up with UNICEF, news agency AFP and EdTech company potential.com to populate the free channel with information targeting rural and underserved communities with information on how to limit the spread of the virus.

The channel will be available in parts of Africa, Europe and Asia-Pacific, areas that could see major outbreaks from a pandemic that appears far from under control. Content will include on social distancing, no how to identify symptoms and how to manage recovery.

SES is welcoming programming input from other international organizations.

"Our lives have been disrupted by COVID-19 in the last few months, and unfortunately, it doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon," said SES CEO Steve Collar. "Through the global reach of satellite, we are in a position to contribute our resources wisely to help provide important information to vulnerable communities."

