Sinclair Extends Fox RSNs as YouTube TV Talks Continue

A day after announcing it would drop Sinclair Broadcast Group’s regional sports networks, YouTube TV said Friday night (Feb. 28) that it agreed to a temporary extension and that negotiations continue.

On Thursday, YouTube TV tweeted that it had been unable to reach an extension with Sinclair, which bought the Fox Regional Sports Networks from the Walt Disney Co. last year. As a result, “we will no longer offer Fox Regional Sports Networks, including YES Network, beginning Feb. 29,” the tweet said.

But on Friday, a tweet from Team YouTube sang a different tune.

“Negotiations are still underway! In the meantime, we've agreed to a temporary extension,” YouTube said. “Fox RSNs and YES Network are still available on YT TV while we work to reach an agreement. We’ll send out an update as soon as we have more info on a resolution.”

On Thursday, Sinclair had seemed equally pessimistic about the situation. On the YES website, a message to viewers said “we hope we can reach an agreement with YouTube TV. However, based on the discussions we have had to date, we are not optimistic.”

A Sinclair spokesman could not be reached for comment Friday evening.