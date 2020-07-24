Sinclair Reaches Carriage Agreement with Comcast

Comcast and Sinclair Broadcast Group said they reached a multiyear renewal of their distribution agreement.

In addition to retransmission consent for 78 Sinclair stations in 51 markets, the new deal includes carriage of the new Marquee Network, which televises Chicago Cubs games, the YES Network, which has the New York Yankees, 18 Fox-branded regional sports networks and Tennis Channel.

RELATED: Comcast Makes Ninth-Inning Deal to Carry Marquee Sports

The deal comes as the baseball season is starting, enabling fans in those markets to watch games without disruption.

“With this agreement, Xfinity TV customers can continue to enjoy access to local news and sports content on Sinclair’s owned stations and networks across platforms, including on X1 – which delivers Xfinity customers an unmatched sports experience alongside on demand and streaming entertainment,” said Rebecca Heap, senior VP, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to continue and expand our partnership with Comcast under which we provide a broad array of valuable programming to its subscribers, including our award-winning local news and sports programming,” commented Barry Faber, Sinclair’s president of distribution & network relations. Faber continued, “Sports are an important part of Sinclair and we are pleased that Comcast’s greater Chicago customers can join the list of passionate fans that enjoy Sinclair’s local sports programming.”

Carriage of the Marquee Network was a major concern in the Chicago market, where Comcast is the dominant cable operator.

“By including Marquee in the broader Sinclair agreement, we’re now able to give our customers access to Cubs baseball in time for the start of the season,” said John Crowley, senior VP, Comcast Cable greater Chicago region.

"We welcome Comcast to the Marquee family and look forward to providing their customers the very best viewing experience and commentary, as they join Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies in rooting on the Cubs pursuit of another World Series Championship,” said Mike McCarthy, VP, general manager of Marquee.