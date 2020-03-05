Sinclair, YouTube TV Reach Carriage Deal for 19 RSNs

Hours after YES Network alluded in its own dispute with YouTube TV that the streamer had yet to strike a deal for minority partner Sinclair Broadcast Group’s other regional sports networks, Sinclair said it has done just that.

Sinclair said YouTube TV has agreed to carry 19 of Sinclair’s 21 RSNs -- Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket were not part of the transaction and will no longer be carried by the streaming service as of March 5.

The channels involved in the agreement include Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Sun and SportsTime Ohio.

Earlier today YES Network, in which Sinclair is a minority partner, said it was dropped by YouTube TV. In making that announcement, YES, which appears to be negotiating its deal by itself, said Sinclair “for its own reasons, elected to make a deal for some but not all of its programming services which excluded large-market RSNs featuring iconic franchises and star players.”

Whether that means that Sinclair’s joint venture RSN with the Chicago Cubs -- Marquee Sports Network -- also lacks a carriage agreement is unclear. Marquee Sports was not mentioned in the announcement.

“We are pleased that YouTube TV was able to agree to terms on 19 of our RSNs and that they will continue to provide subscribers with access to some of the most in-demand sports networks in the nation,” said Sinclair SVP and general counsel David Gibber in a press release. “Millions of fans across the country tune into sports content daily and, at Sinclair, our goal is to make this as widely accessible as possible.”

He continued that Sinclair was “deeply disappointed” with YouTube TV’s decision to pass on Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket. “We offered competitive market terms but, ultimately, YouTube TV declined,” Gibber said in the release. “We encourage YouTube TV subscribers who value these RSNs to turn to other streaming services or their local cable or satellite provider for continued access, or to directly contact YouTube TV with feedback.”

Prime Ticket and Fox Sports West remain available on various other streaming platforms. Sinclair has asked fans of these channels to visit here to learn more about their streaming options.