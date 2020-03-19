Sling TV Offering Free News, Entertainment Programming

Dish’s streaming service Sling TV is offering free access to some news and entertainment programming at a time when Americans are staying home because of the coronavirus crisis.

“Today we announced we’re providing Americans with cost-free access to news and entertainment, as we encourage people to “Stay in and Sling.” As part of this initiative, SlingTV is providing thousands of hours of programming – including kids content! – through a free experience, no payment required,” the company said.

The free programming can be accessed via an app downloaded on a Roku, Amazon or Android device, or at sling.com.

The free programming included news from ABC News Live plus thousands of movies and shows suitable for kids and families.

“To stay informed in these uncertain times, Americans need access to news from reputable sources," said Warren Schlichting, group president, Sling TV. "With many Americans finding themselves staying at home, we have an opportunity to use our platform to help them deal with this rapidly evolving situation."

Current Sling TV subscribers can access free content from SLING TV within the user interface on any Sling-TV-supported device, without changing their subscription.