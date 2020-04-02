Sling TV to Donate Movie Rental Profits to COVID-19 Group

Sling TV said Thursday that it is donating 100% of its movie rental profits to Good360, a non-profit group that delivers supplies to healthcare providers, first responders and others affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SlingTV said all of its pay per view titles are eligible, including recent theatrical releases like The Invisible Man, The Hunt, Emma and I Still Believe.

"With Sling TV's help, we are further able to support communities with limited access to critical supplies, quarantined individuals and families, as well as those impacted by job loss, to help our nation in this great time of crisis," Good360 CEO Matt Connelly said in a press release. "During these unprecedented times, Good360 is leveraging decades of learned best practices, our network of corporate donors and our vast nonprofit partner base to get needed goods into the hands of those who need them most."

The move is part of Sling TV’s “Stay in & Sling” initiative launched on March 18, which gives Americans cost-free access to news and thousands of shows and movies with no paid Sling TV account required.

"The best way to protect our communities is to stay home," Sling TV president Warren Schlichting said in a press release. "The second best thing we all can do is support our caregivers and those who are battling this virus and don't get to stay home. Our hope is that our partnership with Good360 will give Americans another reason to stay safe while supporting those in need. Every action helps."