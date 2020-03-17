Small Cable Operators Beef Up Broadband to Battle Coronavirus

Small cable operators are answering the call to provide wider access to broadband services as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt lives across the country, offering free service to low-income qualifying homes and beefing up speeds to account for increased traffic as residents increasingly work from home.

While larger companies like Comcast, Charter, Altice USA and others have grabbed headlines with their broadband offerings during the crisis, small cable is stepping up to the plate too, including Mediacom Communications, Shenandoah Telecommunications (Shentel) and TDS Telecom, to name a few.

Related: NCTA: Cable Stepping Up to Confront Coronavirus

Shentel, which offers service in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Kentucky and Ohio, said it will temporarily increase the speed of every eligible small business and residential broadband data customer to a minimum speed tier of 50 Megabits per second with a 750 gigabyte data allowance at no additional charge regardless of their current plan. In addition, Shentel said it will waive all installation fees for new broadband data subscribers and increase data allowances by 250 GB for all customers whose current rate plan includes a monthly data allowance. These changes take effect immediately and will remain in effect through April 30.

“We believe the decision to increase data speeds and allowances is a critical step to help our customers throughout our service area at this time of great uncertainty,” Shentel CEO Christopher French said in a press release. “Shentel has served many of these markets for more than 100 years and cares deeply for the health and wellbeing of our customers. By temporarily increasing the speeds and data allowances at no additional charge for our customers, we hope we are making the situation surrounding COVID-19 a little easier to deal with when they may be forced to work from home, do school work or attend classes virtually.”

Shentel also addressed concerns over whether its broadband service will be able to handle the increased capacity, adding that its core network is designed with geographically redundant equipment and diverse fiber facilities to support maximum uptime. All network devices support secure remote management and monitoring capabilities.



TDS Telecommunications, which offers service to 900 rural, suburban and metropolitan communities in 26 states, said it will be offering broadband access to low-income individuals and/or families with children and college students for 60 days. This offer is for new customers in communities where TDS provides service.

“As a company, our first priority is the health and well-being of our employees, customers and the communities we serve,” TDS SVP of corporate affairs Drew Petersen said in a press release. “During this difficult time, we want to ensure those who cannot afford broadband services have the essential access they need.”

TDS also signed the “Keep America Connected” pledge, and will forego charging late payment penalties for customers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic; suspend disconnects for customers due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic who fail to pay their bills; and open its WiFi hotspots for 60 days.

“We are proud to be associated with this important communications service continuity program and commend the FCC for their proactive attention to public safety during this most difficult time,” Petersen added.

.