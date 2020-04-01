Sparklight Extends Unlimited Data Through May 12

Sparklight said it will extend unlimited data access on all its internet plans through may 12 in an effort to provide continued connectivity for its customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sparklight (formerly Cable One) initially made unlimited data available on all its plans for 30 days starting March 13. The company said it continues to evaluate and assess all measures taken to assist customers based on the evolving nature of the coronavirus.

Previously, Sparklight said it would waive late fees and would not disconnect customers unable to pay their bills because of disruptions due to the pandemic; and opened free WiFi hotspots in local office parking lots for public use during the outbreak. On March 19 it began offering a low-cost 15 Megabit per second residential internet plan for $10 per month for 60 days to help low-income families, seniors and college students in its footprint.

“Being a local connectivity provider means we are there for our communities in difficult times like these, and we remain committed to keeping our customers connected and supporting them through this crisis,” Sparklight CEO Julie Laulis said in a press release. The company operates in 21 states and says it has more than 900,000 home and business customers.