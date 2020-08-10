Spectrum Mobile Unveils Unlimited Plus Plan

Charter Communications’ Spectrum Mobile revealed a new cellular data plan Monday -- Unlimited Plus -- aimed at customers that consume large amounts of cellular data by streaming high-definition video outside of the home.

Unlimited Plus offers 30 Gigabytes of full-speed data and HD-quality video for $55 per month for 4G and 5G, with taxes and fees included.

“With Unlimited Plus, Spectrum Mobile customers now have three simple and easy-to-understand data plans to choose from to fit their needs and budget, with no taxes and fees,” said Charter chief mobile officer Danny Bowman in a press release. “As our new top-tier data plan option, Unlimited Plus combined with Spectrum Mobile’s fastest overall speeds is the ideal choice for those customers who watch HD-quality video on the go.”

Unlimited Plus is a step up from Spectrum Mobile’s Unlimited plan, which features 20GB of full-speed data for $45 per month per line for 4G and 5G. Customers also can purchase mobile data By the Gig for $14 per Gigabyte for 4G service, and also have the option to mix and match plans on the same account.

More information about Spectrum Mobile Unlimited Plus is available here.