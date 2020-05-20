Spectrum Reach Matching 50% of Spending on Campaigns

Spectrum Reach, Charter Communications’ ad sales unit, said it is helping local businesses reopen by offering to match 50% of the value of TV ad campaigns launched in June and July, up to $5,000 a month.

The new Partner Program, open to new and existing clients, means a business spending $10,000 on a campaign will get an additional $5,000 worth of media from Charter, boosting their marketing efforts.

Spectrum Reach is also offering creative help to advertisers and is holding virtual round tables to connect local business owners with national experts.

“As restrictions begin to relax in communities across the country, we are fully invested in supporting local businesses financially, creatively and strategically through our comprehensive partner program,” said Michael Guth, senior VP, marketing, at Spectrum Reach. “The fifty percent match will provide many struggling business owners with a needed boost to help them recover and come out of this crisis stronger than ever.”

Spectrum Reach is also extending its partnership with Waymark, which offers businesses of all sizes a free personalized video that can be used on digital and social media as well as on TV.