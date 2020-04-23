Spectrum Reach Names Guth SVP Marketing

Former MSG executive has more than two decades of experience

Spectrum Reach, the ad sales and production services arm of Charter Communications, said it has named former Madison Square Garden executive Michael Guth senior vice president of marketing. Guth will report to Spectrum Reach president and Charter EVP David Kline.

In his new role, Guth will oversee all marketing initiatives for Spectrum Reach at the enterprise and field levels, including brand marketing and communications, product marketing, production/creative services and field research.

Michael Guth

“Michael is an experienced leader with a wealth of industry experience and proven track record of success,” Kline said in a press release. “His creative and innovative approach to marketing will be instrumental as we continue to invest in our clients, and create new opportunities for growth and partnership for Spectrum Reach and our local communities.”

Guth has more than 20 years of experience in marketing, including a decade with Madison

Square Garden (MSG). He most recently served as general manager, Account Management and Marketing Partnerships for MSG (2018 - 2020) and from 2006 to 2014 served as EVP Sales and Marketing, where he led marketing efforts for the New York Knicks (NBA), Rangers (NHL) and Liberty (WNBA) and oversaw sales operations for MSG Network and Fuse TV.

Prior to returning to MSG as SVP in 2018, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Opry Entertainment Group (2016-2018), where he led operations for the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM 650 AM. He also oversaw the development and launch of the Ole Red and Opry City Stage restaurants.