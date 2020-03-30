Comes from GSM post at WKRN

Mike Spruill has been named VP and general manager of Nexstar's Springfield, Mo., broadcast and digital outlets, including KRBK-TV (FOX), KOZL-TV (MyNet), and Ozarksfirst.com.

He will also oversee Nexstar's "relationship" with Mission Broadcasting's KOLR-TV (CBS), with which Nexstar has a joint operating agreement.

Spruill succeeds Leo Henning, who has retired.

Spruill had most recently been general sales manager for Nexstar's WKRN-TV and WKRN.com in Nashville.