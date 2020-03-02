Stars Collide at Live Autism Benefit Hosted by Jon Stewart

Benefits received will go to Next for Autism

HBO has announced more talent for the Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs event, which will be shown live Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. and hosted by Jon Stewart. The network is partnering with Next for Autism, an organization whose goal is to design and launch programs for those with autism, in their communities.

Comedians such as Zach Galifianakis, Jack Black, and Larry David as well as America's Got Talent’s Kodi Lee are scheduled to appear. Amy Schumer, Rob Riggle, Sarah Silverman, Phoebe Robinson, John Oliver and The Roots are also participating.

The event will be filmed live from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Executive producers are Stewart, Robert Smigel, Michelle Smigel, Chris McShane and John Irwin. The special will be directed by Ryan Polito.