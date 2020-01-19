Democratic Presidential candidate Tom Steyer has gotten some help from Fox News to continue to make his presence felt on the televised debate stage, although Fox did not get any of the televised Democratic debates.

Steyer's campaign says he has qualified for the next debate thanks to polling 15% in Nevada and 12% in South Carolina according to Fox News polls conducted Jan. 5 and 8 and polling 15% in an average of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina according to Morning Consult.

He has also met and beat the DNC's 225,000 unique donor threshhold for participation, his campaign said.

The next debate is Feb. 7 in Manchester, N.H., and will air on ABC as well as Hearst ABC affiliate WMUR-TV Manchester and on Apple News. The DNC and ABC announced new debate criteria for New Hampshire on Friday (Jan. 17).